Three trucks torched in Vosloorus after attempted hijacking

Gauteng police have opened malicious damage to property and attempted murder dockets.

Three trucks have been set alight on the N3 highway in the Vosloorus area.

It is understood that the trucks were torched on Wednesday night. No injuries have been reported.

Trucks torched

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said the Gauteng Police have opened dockets for malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

“The trucks and the contents they were carrying were all burnt and damaged. None of the drivers was injured, and they managed to escape.

“The drivers saw vehicles that blocked the road, and the suspects started shooting at the trucks as they were trying to hijack them,” Kweza said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Warning

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has condemned the attack.

“He indicated that the lawlessness will not be tolerated and those responsible will be brought to book,” Kweza said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and report at their local police station, or contact police 08600 10111.

Protest action

Last week, the N12 East highway at the Diepkloof interchange in Diepkloof was cordoned off near the Golden Highway offramp by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers following protest action.

“Earlier this morning, there were reports of a truck that was looted at the interchange. Law enforcement must successfully intervene to secure the scene,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen.

Post Office march

Meanwhile, angry post office workers from the SA Post Office marched from the Union Buildings to the department of Communications and Digital Technologies yesterday to hand over a memorandum of demands – including an immediate increase and a bailout of R3.8 billion.

The march was joined by the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Democratic Postal and Communications Union (Depacu), Sapu, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Cosatu, as part of a national shutdown and mass march to defend the post office.

This is after nine years of no salary increases, collapsing infrastructure and continued neglect of the entity.