Tshwane community mourns slain security leader Chris Strydom

Condolences are pouring in following the murder of Chris Strydom, founder and owner of CMS Investigations, who was gunned down on Sunday morning while responding to a robbery at a Spar in Danville.

Armed suspects bombed an ATM and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving devastation in their wake.

Police confirm fatal shooting at robbery scene

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that officers received a complaint of a shooting.

“On arrival, police found a security officer with gunshot wounds. He was certified dead on the scene,” Masondo said.

“Further investigation revealed that the victim was conducting patrol duties when he was shot by armed suspects who had just broken into a chain store, bombed an ATM and taken an undisclosed amount of money.”

Chaos escalates as suspects fire at vehicles

Police have opened cases of business burglary, murder and attempted murder. It is further alleged that suspects fired shots at two cars in the vicinity, escalating the chaos.

Local tow truck driver Bennie van der Merwe, who also responded to the robbery, narrowly escaped a hail of bullets.

“It’s just sad. I feel so bad because I couldn’t help him,” he said.

“When I drove down the street, I saw his vehicle. By that time, the suspects stopped shooting. When I got there, it was quiet; he was long gone, but I didn’t know it.”

As he tried to check on Strydom, gunfire erupted again, damaging his bakkie’s tyres and radiator.

“My bakkie has bullet holes in it. It was about R10 000 in damages. It’s not nice,” he added.

Community pays tribute to Strydom’s service

In the aftermath, tributes poured in for Strydom, remembered as a community leader who spearheaded efforts to combat cable theft and improve safety in Danville and Elandspoort.

Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said he was devastated.

“He spearheaded a community effort to make these suburbs safer and he had great success in thwarting cable theft,” said Brink. “I understand that he was gunned down responding to an armed robbery.”

A loss deeply felt across Danville

Ward councillor Mandla Nhlapo echoed the grief, describing Strydom’s murder as a scar that will remain with the community.

“I am at a total loss for words to express the depth of the pain and grief this has caused,” he said.

“Losing Strydom leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. He fought a good fight for the well-being of this community, and we will forever honour him.”

Members of the community have since organised memorial gatherings to honour Strydom’s life and service.

His death underscores the risks faced by those who step forward to protect their neighbourhoods and the fragility of safety in areas plagued by violent crime.

For Danville, said Nhlapo, the loss of Strydom is a wound carried by every resident who relied on his vigilance.

Strydom’s final patrol ended in sacrifice, but his legacy of courage and service will endure, he added.

