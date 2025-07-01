Tshwane officials arrested for theft of transformer in Laudium

Police said the officials, aged between 30 and 40, were handcuffed on Tuesday morning

Three officials from the City of Tshwane Municipality, who are believed to be part of a syndicate, have been arrested for stealing a transformer at a substation.

Police said the officials, aged between 30 and 40 years old, were handcuffed on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that officials stole a large transformer from the Laudium substation, worth an estimated R7 million.

“Linked to the arrest at Laudium, we found one big transformer that was recovered,” police spokesperson Major General Samuel Thine said.

Investigation

Thine said the arrest follows an ongoing investigation that started last November, when 11 suspects were initially arrested for stealing a transformer at the Laudium substation, worth approximately R7 million.

“The 10 suspects who were subcontractors were released after they could not be linked to the crime, and one who is an employee of the municipality remained behind bars and has since made several court appearances and is currently remanded in custody until 08 August 2025”.

Arrest

Thine said the suspects, all employed by the city’s electricity department, were caught following an internal investigation and tip-offs about missing equipment at the substation.

He said one more suspect is expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

“It is a total of four when we include the one that we arrested on the 27th [June]. There’s one individual outstanding. Currently, I can’t reveal the individual, but it’s one particular person who is going to be arrested. The team is on the ground to arrest this particular individual”.

Warning

Thine warned criminals about stealing critical electricity infrastructure.

“The impact relating to the stealing of essential infrastructure is crippling the economy of the country and crippling households in Tshwane,” said Thine.

“We are sending a message to all officials involved in the stealing of essential infrastructure that the law is on their heels.”

Charges

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the three suspects arrested today will be charged with theft of essential infrastructure.

“They are expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrates’ court tomorrow, 02 July 2025. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

“Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General Samuel Thine has commended the team for their ongoing efforts to deal deal with this crime. He further assured the public that the police will continue working hard in dismantling the syndicates that target essential infrastructure and related crimes, as this has a detrimental impact on the economy of the country,” Nevhuhulwi said

