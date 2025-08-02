Two arrested after mother and toddler beheaded in Limpopo

While searching for a missing woman and her two-year-old daughter, police found their bodies without heads.

Two suspects appeared in court on Friday after the bodies of a woman and her two-year-old daughter were found in Limpopo with their heads cut off.

The woman and her toddler had been missing for more than two months.

One of the suspects is thought to be the boyfriend of the deceased woman.

Missing mother and daughter found decapitated

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects, 43-year-old Tshilidzi Phalandwa and 32-year-old Balangani Sedzani Tshivhombedze, have been charged with murder.

“The woman and her daughter went missing on 19 May, and the investigation commenced in earnest,” said Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Massive child abuse material seized in Standerton operation [PICS]

“On 30 July, the task team comprising of Saps’ Thohoyandou intervention team, Thohoyandou detectives and the provincial missing persons team followed a credible lead which led to the discovery of the body of mother and of her daughter.

“As a result of this gruesome discovery, two suspects were linked to the incident and were immediately arrested.”

One suspect thought to be woman’s boyfriend

Ledwaba described the gruesome scene the police encountered when they found the bodies of the mother and child.

“During the process, it was also discovered that the bodies were without heads.

“More disturbingly, one of the suspects is alleged to be the boyfriend of the deceased. The motive behind this heinous act of crime is still under investigation.”

He added that the two suspects appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The case was postponed to 12 August 2025 to allow for further investigation.

READ NEXT: Calls for justice after Mpumalanga man allegedly sets women alight