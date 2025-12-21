Two arrested after failed bribe attempt to free AK-47 detainee

Two suspects offered a station commander over R10 000 to release their relative who had been arrested for being in possession of an AK-47.

Two people have been arrested after they failed to bribe a senior police official in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The pair, aged 36 and 39, were attempting to orchestrate the release of a relative who had been arrested on unlicenced firearm charges the previous day.

Both will appear in the Bergville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, while their relative will appear in the same court on Monday.

Failed bribe attempt

A suspect was arrested on Friday night after being found in possession of an AK-47 along with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The following day, the station commander of the Upper Tugela police precinct received a phone call from someone offering cash in return for the release of the suspect.

The station commander agreed, luring the caller to a public location in KwaDukuza.

Unknown to the caller, who brought a companion to the meeting, the station commander arranged for officers to observe the exchange and pounce should the cash offer materialise.

“The two individuals handed over an amount of R12 600 to the station commander. In a blink of an eye, police officers sprang into action and arrested the two suspects,” confirmed KZN Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza

KZN drug busts

In separate incidents around Durban, police arrested multiple suspected drug dealers on Friday.

A 20-year-old suspect in Bayview was arrested after being found with 183 heroin capsules and several grams of cocaine.

In KwaMashu, a 26-year-old was found with 89 small packets of cocaine, with police also confiscating three cellular phones.

Policed raided a home in Morningside where they confiscated an undisclosed amount of cocaine, crystal meth and mandrax, while a raid in Phoenix found 150 mandrax tablets and 14 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Lastly, a 31-year-old was arrested while in the process of conducting a drug deal.

“All the arrest suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday, 22 December,” concluded Magwaza.

