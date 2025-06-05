Two arrested and charged for IFP deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’

Khethamabala Sithole was killed on Saturday evening.

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder investigation of IFP Deputy Chief Whip Khethamabala Sithole, arresting two suspects.

A task team established to probe Sithole’s death made the arrests this week.

The IFP labelled the murder as an “assassination“, with several political parties calling for tolerance and an end to political killings.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the two suspects have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, following the incident which took place at Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong last month.

“The team brought in three people for questioning. Two of them, aged 30 and 32, were linked to the incident, while the third person was released. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

“The suspects will be appearing before the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court today, 5 June 2025,” Masondo said.

Shooting

Masondo said Sithole was killed by the assailants on Saturday evening in Katlehong, Gauteng.

“It was reported that unknown men opened fire on the group of people gathered for a meeting. Sithole was declared dead on the scene while two more people were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries”.

Provincial secretary Alco Ngobese was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving treatment.

‘Leader’

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described Sithole as “a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country”.

Sithole joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including as IFP Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.

Lukhona Fose

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo this week said a specialised team has been assigned to lead investigations into the brutal murder of teenager Lukhona Fose.

The 14-year-old Fose, a Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Fose was last seen after leaving home with friends.

A passerby discovered Fose’s mutilated body under a shrub in Durban Deep and immediately notified police.

The grim discovery came after an intensive search by family members, community members, and law enforcement officials following her disappearance on Sunday afternoon.

