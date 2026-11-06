Two live pangolins worth R1m found in car boot, four arrested in Rustenburg

Two live pangolins were found inside a BMW vehicle during an intelligence-led operation at Waterfall Mall in Rustenburg.

Four suspects have been arrested for the alleged unlawful possession of endangered species after two live pangolins were found inside a BMW during an intelligence-led operation at Waterfall Mall in Rustenburg.

The operation took place on Wednesday after Crime Intelligence members in Ivory Park received information about a group of suspects allegedly involved in the illegal trade of endangered species.

Pangolin found in boot

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of two female pangolins, each valued at approximately R500 000.

Task teams deployed to the mall’s parking lot in Rustenburg kept the suspects under observation.

According to Arrive Alive, the task teams spotted the suspects arriving in a white BMW and entering the mall, where they were intercepted by the operational team.

Permission to search the vehicle was granted, and upon searching the vehicle, two live pangolins were found inside the boot.

False registration plates

When questioned about the endangered species, the four suspects, aged between 38 and 51, could not give a reasonable explanation and were subsequently arrested for unlawful possession of endangered species.

The vehicle was also secured with false registration number plates, after which the vehicle was seized for further investigation.

Court appearance

Members of the Rustenburg Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment were called to the scene to collect the animals.

The two pangolins were rescued and taken into care for their safety.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the suspects’ criminal network.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of unlawful possession of endangered species in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.