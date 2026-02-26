Two South Africans trapped in Ukraine war zone killed, Lamola confirms

Minister confirms two South Africans have died on the frontlines, while others return safely from Russia under government supervision.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has confirmed that two South Africans have died on the frontlines in the Ukraine-Russia war.

The minister formally met with the families of the 17 South African men who were repatriated after being caught in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Lamola confirmed that the families of the two men who were killed have been informed.

Two South Africans have died on the frontlines

“They were not part of the 17. It’s part of another recruitment drive for another scheme that took them there,” the minister said in a briefing on the return of the South African men from Russia.

“Except for those that died, there are also others that were part of this scheme.”

He added that almost all South Africans have been released from the frontline, and the focus is now on their return.

The minister emphasised that the law must be enforced on all returning South Africans.

“The police and all the law enforcement authorities are on standby, ready to deal with all South Africans as they return,” Lamola said.

“From our side as government, we are very clear that the law must take its course. Everyone who is involved must be held accountable, and there must be consequences for this.”

‘Everyone must be held accountable’ – Lamola

The men were allegedly lured to Russia under false promises of lucrative jobs and later signed binding contracts. When South Africans tried to secure their release, those who had contacted them refused to release them without payment.

The minister expressed the government’s relief regarding the safe return of these citizens, acknowledging the distress their families have endured.

He stressed, in a statement, that the government took exceptional measures to save the men’s lives, even though the specific details surrounding their recruitment remain under active investigation.

“The safety of our citizens abroad is a priority, but we must be clear: the circumstances that led to this situation were highly irregular,” Lamola said.

“Our empathy for the families is matched by our duty to uphold the laws of our republic.”

Dirco concerned by ‘suspicious circumstances’

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) is concerned by the “suspicious circumstances” and predatory recruitment tactics used to lure citizens into danger.

“If a job offer abroad sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the minister cautioned.

Dirco has urged South Africans seeking work abroad to do their research thoroughly, especially if the position involves “security”, “logistics”, or “technical support” in high-risk areas.

The government continues to investigate the networks involved in these recruitment efforts to ensure that those who exploit vulnerable citizens face the full might of the law.

Earlier on Thursday, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said investigations are ongoing into allegations that R14 million was paid for the 17 men to fight for Russia without their knowledge.

Authorities are working to establish who received the money, for what purpose, and what happened to it. She said Cabinet cannot comment further while the probe continues.

Ntshavheni said the Russian government was not involved in recruiting the men. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene and help secure their return.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde