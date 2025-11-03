Two suspects dead in a shootout with police in Umlazi, KZN

The duo was wanted for several violent crimes in Inanda and surrounding areas.

Two suspects who were wanted for several violent crimes in Inanda and surrounding areas have been killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the duo were shot when they attempted to kill police officers in Umlazi on Monday morning, 3 November 2025.

Shootout

Netshiunda said police are investigating the incident.

“Police gathered and operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, and when police pounced on them at an informal settlement on Silwane Khoza Road at D Section in Umlazi, the suspects fired shots towards police officers.

“The men of law stamped the authority of the state by returning fire, and during the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects.

“The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crimes in the province.”

Reiger Park

Meanwhile, a "turf war among gang members" appears to be unfolding in Reiger Park, Boksburg, following a deadly drive-by shooting that left six people dead and three others injured.

This is according to crime expert Chad Thomas, who visited the area and the family of one of the victims on Sunday after the shooting.

Gang violence

Thomas told the SABC that gang violence seems to be intensifying.

"We are seeing it not just in Reiger Park, we are seeing it happening in other areas of Gauteng, and of course, we all know what's happening on the Cape Flats, it's absolutely horrific.

"But in Gauteng itself, we've had some major shootings over the last couple of months… It just shows there's a vacuum in leadership within these different gangs, and it would appear there's a turf war of sorts taking place," Thomas said.

Thomas said it's expected that "this violence is going to continue."

