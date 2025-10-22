Crime

Two suspects killed in shootout with police at KZN hostel

By Faizel Patel

22 October 2025

Police were looking for a suspect who was wanted in connection with the hijacking case.

Picture: iStock

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said the two suspects, aged 27 and 30 years old, were shot and fatally wounded at the Glebelands Hostel on Tuesday.

Hijacking

Magwaza said police were looking for a suspect who was wanted in connection with the hijacking case that took place in Harding on Friday, 19 September 2025, where a van was hijacked by five men at gunpoint.

“One suspect was subsequently arrested for the hijacking, and police were on the hunt for the outstanding suspects. Information on one of the suspects’ whereabouts was received, and it indicated that the suspect was hiding in Glebelands Hostel at Umlazi.”

Shooting

He said an operation was planned and officers pounced on the hostel on Monday, 20 October 2025, and proceeded to Glebelands Hostel.

“Upon their arrival, police officers knocked on the targeted room and announced themselves. The occupant’s response was firing shots towards the members.

“A gun battle ensued, and two suspects were fatally wounded in the process. Police found two unlicensed firearms as well as six rounds of ammunition,” Magwaza said.

Police investigations are continuing.

Westbury mass shooting

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for urgent action to rid Westbury of illegal firearms and to deploy specialised police units, following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Police said six teenagers aged between 14 and 19 were gunned down on Tuesday in what is believed to be a gang-related attack in Westbury, Sophiatown.

Two of the victims were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while four others remain under medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were allegedly targeted by three suspects linked to a rival gang.

The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit and Saps Forensic Services processed the crime scene, while District Crime Intelligence has been mobilised to assist in tracing the gunmen.

