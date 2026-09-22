Two women arrested over alleged R1.1m UIF fraud

Potential UIF claimants were helped with claim forms, even though they did not meet the requirements to receive benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on Monday said it welcomed the arrest of two Eastern Cape women in connection with alleged fraud involving R1.1million in UIF funds.

The two women, Nandipha Tutani (47) and Nobuntu Mjili (50), appeared before the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha arrested them on 15 September 2026, and they appeared in court later that day.

They were each released on R2 000 bail, with the matter being postponed to 5 October 2026.

Inside the alleged UIF fraud

The Department of Employment and Labour said investigations show that the fraud dates back to 2018.

Tutani was employed at the department within the employer services section, with her responsibilities including the capturing, verification and filing of employer declaration of employees forms, commonly known as UI-19 forms, on benefit files.

The investigation alleged that potential UIF claimants were helped with claim forms and other necessary documentation, despite some not meeting the requirements to receive the benefits.

It is also alleged that arrangements were made in certain instances for bank accounts through which proceeds from the fraudulent claims would be received.

The Hawks said it started investigating the case after several inconsistencies were identified during an audit by the department.

Tutani and Mjili are alleged to be have worked together in executing the fraudulent scheme.