‘He was one of our own’: UDM suspects political killing after councillor’s murder

The 45-year-old councillor was fatally shot in Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.

A United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor has been shot dead in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, prompting concern from the party over the possibility of a politically motivated killing.

The councillor, identified as Luxolo Namette, was killed on Saturday, 7 November 2026, as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is in the process of counting votes following the local government elections.

Police launch investigation after UDM councillor’s murder

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a 45-year-old man was found dead at approximately 3:50pm on Umnulu Street in Motherwell.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Motherwell police have opened a murder case and are currently working to trace the individuals responsible for the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive, have not yet been established.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the investigation was still at an early stage.

“As this is an active crime scene, further details will be shared in due course,” Gantana said in a statement on Saturday.

UDM condemns killing of councillor

The UDM has since confirmed that Namette was one of its councillors.

The party’s secretary-general, Bulelani Bobotyane, expressed shock over the killing, describing it as “tragic” and saying it had “cast a dark shadow” over the party’s involvement in the municipal elections.

“What should have been a time of reflection on the hard work and sacrifices of our members has instead been overshadowed by this senseless act of violence,” the UDM’s statement reads.

“He was one of our own, and his murder has shaken us to the core,” Bobotyane added.

The UDM has also raised the possibility that Namette’s killing could be politically motivated.

“While we do not wish to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, we cannot ignore the possibility that councillor Namette was targeted because of his political activities or his responsibilities as a public representative.”

Party calls for investigation into possible political motive

The party announced that it would refer the matter to the police’s political killings task team (PKTT), calling for the case to receive specialised attention.

The UDM further urged police to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“We expect the Saps to leave no stone unturned in establishing the motive and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

“Political differences must never be settled through the barrel of a gun.

“No public representative should have to fear for their life because of their political affiliation or the duties they perform in service of their communities.”

Read the full statement below: