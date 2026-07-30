Umbilo footbridge shooting leaves man in critical condition after multiple gunshot wounds

The shooting occurred just before 6pm on Wednesday.

A man in his thirties was left fighting for his life after being shot multiple times on a footbridge in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with paramedics racing to stabilise him before rushing him to hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just before 6pm on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Shooting

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel were called by Homeland Security to assist with a man who had been shot numerous times and was in a critical condition on the footbridge between the M7 and Oliver Lee Drive in Umbilo.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man believed to be in his thirties in a critical condition, with first aid being administered to him.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics took over the scene and worked to stabilise the man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs before rushing him off to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown; however, the South African Police Service (Saps) was in attendance and is investigating further.

Illegal miners killed

Earlier this week, two suspected illegal miners were shot dead in Roodepoort after allegedly opening fire on police during an intelligence‑driven operation.

The shootout occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said during the operation officers also netted several unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Shooting

Members of Roodepoort police, assisted by the West Rand K9 Unit and BAS Security, responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort. Upon arrival, the members approached the area to investigate.

“The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shootout. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko said no police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident.