Victim violently stabbed four times while drinking beer outside shop

The man alleged that he was approached by four individuals while drinking alcohol in Phoenix

A man sustained multiple stab wounds during a violent assault in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Thursday.

Members from security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) arrived on the scene at Valley View Drive following reports of an assault, and interviewed the injured victim.

Assaulted while drinking beer

The man alleged that he had been consuming alcohol in Phoenix, KZN, before returning to Redcliffe.

According to Rusa, he stopped at a local tuck shop where he regularly purchases items, and was seated outside, drinking a beer when he was approached by four individuals.

Following a verbal altercation between them, the group allegedly assaulted him.

Four stab wounds

The victim stated that when he fell to the ground, two of the suspects allegedly stabbed him multiple times.

During the attack, his cellphone fell from his pocket and was allegedly stolen by one of the assailants before the group fled the scene.

Rusa confirmed that the victim sustained four stab wounds to his back and left hand.

Victim robbed and shot

In a separate incident in Hazelmere, KZN, a man was robbed and shot while walking through the eNyokeni area on Wednesday night.

Members from Rusa arrived at the scene around 8:30pm after members of the public reported an injured pedestrian lying alongside a gravel road.

It was established that two armed perpetrators confronted the man as he walked towards Mhlasini using a shortcut.

Stolen items

The suspects stole his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash before shooting him once in the right leg and fleeing.

Rusa said that the injured man was noticed by a taxi driver, who alerted members of the public.

The man was unable to provide further details regarding the incident or the property stolen, due to his condition.

Shoplifting suspect

Another man was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise and attacking a store employee in the Verulam CBD on Thursday.

Members of Rusa were attending to an unrelated complaint when the public alerted them of a violent altercation.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered two employees of a supermarket struggling to restrain the alleged shoplifting suspect.

All in the name of lotion

It was established that the suspect had allegedly stolen two 400ml bottles of Nivea lotion from a store nearby.

During the struggle he grabbed a beer bottle, smashed it and allegedly attempted to use the broken bottle to stab his way free before fleeing.

A store employee sustained an injury to the right finger, while attempting to disarm the suspect and prevent more serious injuries.

Injury

The suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, sustained an injury to his wrist during the struggle.

The suspect was restrained by officers before escorting him back to the store, and handed over to the Verulam Saps.