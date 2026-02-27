Vietnamese national linked to 98 rhino horn heist arrested at Cape Town International Airport

The case originated with the arrest of two Nigerian nationals on 1 December 2025, who were allegedly found in possession of wildlife contraband.

Bao Trung, a 52-year-old Vietnamese national, was arrested on the evening of 24 February 2026 at Cape Town International Airport moments before he was due to board a flight to Singapore.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (Saps), confirmed that the arrest followed a warrant issued by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

“The accused was about to board a flight to Singapore when his passport was flagged, resulting in the DPCI Western Cape executing the arrest warrant,” Mogale said.

Trung made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 25 February 2026, where the matter was postponed.

“The case was postponed to 02 March 2026,” Mogale confirmed.

Trung linked to Kempton Park wildlife trafficking case

The arrest is tied to a Kempton Park case involving the possession of rhino horns and predator bones, offences under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

According to police reports, the case originated with the arrest of two Nigerian nationals on 1 December 2025, who were allegedly found in possession of wildlife contraband.

Mogale said investigators established an alleged direct link between Trung and the seized contraband.

“The accused has been linked to a Kempton Park case of possession of rhino horns and predator bones which were discovered to have been from Haartebeesfontein in North West,” he said.

Forensic analysis of the seized horns revealed that 17 recovered on 1 December 2025 matched those from a later-reported robbery, tightening the net around the alleged syndicate.

“It was found that 17 of the recovered rhino horns on 01 December 2025 were part of the 98 robbed rhino horns on 08 December 2025,” Mogale confirmed.

ALSO READ: Rhino killers need hefty sentences

98 rhino horns allegedly stolen from Voi Farm

At the centre of the investigation is a reported robbery at Voi Farm in Hartbeesfontein, North West, on 8 December 2025.

What appeared to be a straightforward farm robbery, however, quickly raised suspicion among investigators.

Mogale said the timing and circumstances of the incident pointed to a carefully orchestrated scheme.

“The rhino horns are alleged to have been from a staged robbery reported on 08 December 2025 at Voi Farm, Hartbeesfontein, where 98 rhino horns were allegedly robbed,” he said.

Investigators further noted that the registered owner of the rhino horns, identified as a Vietnamese national, was absent when the alleged robbery took place.

“It was further established that the owner of the rhino horns was a Vietnamese national who was suspiciously not present at the time of the robbery,” Mogale added.

Hawks close in on suspects through Pretoria golf estate

Following the recovery of the horns and the arrest of the two Nigerian nationals, investigators traced a vehicle suspected of being used in the commission of the crime to Woodhill Golf Estate in Pretoria.

Search warrants were applied for and approved, setting the stage for a major joint operation.

“The warrants were executed in a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation’s Wildlife Trafficking section HQ with the assistance of the Tactical Operations Management Section, SAPS K9 Pretoria, Forensic Science Laboratories and Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment HQ,” Mogale said.

“The operation resulted in the seizure of a Toyota Prado, which is suspected to have been used in the commission of a crime,” Mogale confirmed.

READ NEXT: Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park