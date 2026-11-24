A series of mass shootings in Atteridgeville, Sweetwaters, Worcester and Khayelitsha left 27 dead.

The installation of CCTV cameras in township hotspots could help prevent mass shootings and improve police investigations, experts say, as South Africa grapples with a deadly wave of gun violence that claimed 27 lives in seven days.

Crime investigator Shaun Botha of SA Digital Forensics and Investigations said authorities needed to rethink their approach to violent crime, warning that communities were increasingly vulnerable to attacks, even in places where people gathered to socialise.

Experts call for CCTV in violent crime hotspots

Botha said CCTV cameras in public spaces, taverns and spaza shops could help identify gunmen, track their movements and gather crucial evidence, provided footage was securely backed up off-site or on cloud storage so the footage survives if the recorder is smashed or taken.

A series of mass shootings across the country, including attacks in Atteridgeville, Sweetwaters, Worcester and Khayelitsha, have left 27 people dead and several wounded.

Nine people were killed in Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, while eight were shot dead in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, on 15 November.

In the Western Cape, six people sitting around a fire in Worcester were gunned down on Saturday.

Hours later, four people were killed at a Khayelitsha tavern, while eight others were wounded in the two attacks.

Attacks appeared planned

Botha said the attacks appeared planned, with perpetrators seemingly showing little fear of being caught.

Police recorded 5 590 murders between July and September this year, about 60 murders a day.

Botha singled out crime intelligence as a major weakness in the police system, saying authorities were often forced to reconstruct events after shootings, instead of disrupting criminal activity before it happened.

Senior criminologist at the University of Limpopo Witness Maluleke described the killings as a national crisis.

“Senseless killings are increasing and becoming part of our DNA,” Maluleke said.

Repeated attacks made it difficult to claim SA winning battle against mass shootings

Criminologist and criminal justice analyst Kholofelo Rakubu said the repeated attacks made it difficult to claim that the country was winning the battle against mass shootings.

“The real measure of effective policing is whether intelligence, investigations and proactive interventions can disrupt criminal activity before lives are lost,” Rakubu said.

Stanley Maphosa, chief executive of Gun Free SA, said firearm violence remained a major concern.

The SA Police Service identified firearms in 2 552 of the 5 396 murders during the July to September quarter.