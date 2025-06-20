Walter Sisulu University staff member killed outside entrance

Police declined to confirm the identity of the victim, and authorities have warned against speculating over a possible motive.

A Walter Sisulu University staff member was fatally shot outside the Nkululekweni gate at the Mthatha campus in the Eastern Cape.

Police launched an investigation on Thursday night after being alerted to a shooting incident outside the university’s campus.

The victim is believed to be a senior member of the faculty, but police have not yet confirmed the deceased’s identity out of respect for the family.

‘Motive remains unknown’

Police were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Thursday after another staff member passed by the victim’s stationary vehicle.

“Preliminary forensic analysis confirms the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position. The motive remains unknown,” confirmed Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

Police state that “maximum resources” will be deployed to pursue all leads as a matter of urgency. They asked members of the public to share any information they may have with authorities.

“Forensic experts and detectives are actively processing the secured crime scene. Public speculation must be avoided to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” said Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso.

The victim’s seniority and the possibility of a targeted motive have been suggested on social media, but Gantana would not confirm any details.

“At the moment, I cannot reveal the identity of the victim. I think I will leave that to the family and the Walter Sisulu University as the employer,” Gantana told eNCA on Friday.

Second shooting in three months

Chairperson of the higher education portfolio committee, Tebogo Letsie, shared his shock at the incident, stating that violence had no place in education.

“We are devastated to learn that an official of the Walter Sisulu University has been brutally murdered in such a callous and inhumane manner,” Letsie said.

The same campus was the scene of another fatal shooting in April and Letsie urged the university to strengthen security to protect staff and students.

“The latest tragedy is deeply concerning and raises questions about safety at the institution. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” Letsie concluded.

