Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed during raid in Johannesburg

A Pretoria businessman is still being held by kidnappers who have demanded a ransom from his family.

Police have shot and killed a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings.

Mauro Mucambe Junior had an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by Maputo police back in August 2024.

The police’s anti-kidnapping unit were tracing a kidnapped Pakistani businessman when they encountered the wanted 40-year-old at a residential complex in Fourways earlier this week.

Police kill suspect

The operation began in Midrand where officers seized a Mercedes-Benz and an SUV while securing the arrest of two kidnapping suspects.

“They proceeded to Fourways where the task team announced their arrival and a shoot-out ensued,” confirmed national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Following the incident, police identified the deceased suspect as a Mozambican kingpin wanted in connection with several kidnappings

“One unlicensed firearm used by the fatally wounded fugitive from justice was seized, including 10 rounds of ammunition. Four cellphones and four bank cards were also seized,” Mathe said.

The kidnapped Pretoria businessman is still being held by his captors and a ransom demand was made made to his family.

“Police have full faith and confidence in the work of the anti-kidnapping task team to rescue the kidnapped businessman,” Mathe said.

Increase in kidnappings

Kidnappings have surged in South Africa, with police making over 170 ransom-related arrests since January last year.

“More than R1.2 million has been recovered. More than 100 victims rescued, mainly in Gauteng and more than 40 vehicles used in kidnapping crimes were also seized by the team,” police confirmed.

Earlier this week, a female kidnapping victim was saved by passing Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers along the N1.

The victim screamed for help from a moving car prompting a high speed chase that ended a few kilometres from the Gordon Road offramp.

“The officers rescued the woman, who confirmed she had been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend from her workplace in Midrand, where she was on night shift,” confirmed JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla.

NOW READ: Kidnapping on the rise: what to look out for in 2025