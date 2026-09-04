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WATCH: Policeman arrested, loaded into van as he reported for work

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By Thembeka Mda

3 minute read

4 September 2026

11:53 am

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A police officer in Secunda, Mpumalanga, was nabbed on Friday in a humiliating arrest.

Police sergeant arrested

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A police officer in Secunda, Mpumalanga, was nabbed on Friday in a humiliating arrest.

The 44-year-old officer was reporting for duty when, instead of loading lawbreakers into the back of the police van, he was the one being escorted.

The police sergeant attached to the Secunda Flying Squad was arrested in connection with a diesel truck hijacking.

It is reported that a diesel truck was hijacked in Bethal on 2 May 2026. The case was escalated to the Mpumalanga Provincial Organised Investigation Unit for further investigation.

The investigation revealed that a police officer may have been involved in the planning of the hijacking.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the sergeant. The team worked around the clock and made a breakthrough, with four suspects subsequently arrested in July 2026.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Apaphia Modise commended the members of the organised crime investigation team.

“The arrest of one of our own members is clear proof that we act without fear or favour and that no one is above the law,” he said.

“It also demonstrates that Saps is committed to cleaning its own house. Those who dare to be involved in corrupt activities within our ranks will not be spared.

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“One could say it is disappointing and regrettable, but this should send a clear message that we can never tolerate criminality within our ranks.

“We commend the organised crime investigation team for their thorough investigation, which led to this arrest, and we assure the public that we will continue to act decisively against any member who betrays the badge and brings the service into disrepute,” said Modise.

The sergeant remains in custody and will appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 September 2026.

Read more on these topics

Crime and Courts Mpumalanga Police Secunda South African Police Service (SAPS)
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