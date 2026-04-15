Western Cape police colonel arrested for sexual assault and rape

The police colonel was handcuffed on Tuesday.

A South African Police Service (Saps) officer has been arrested for sexual assault and rape, a year after committing the crime.

The police colonel was handcuffed on Tuesday evening, 14 May 2026.

Sexual assault and rape

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said it is alleged that the colonel sexually assaulted and raped his female subordinate in May 2025.

“The suspect is detained at the Wynberg holding cells, and will make his first appearance at Wynberg Magistrate Court tomorrow [Wednesday], 15 April 2026.

Saps officer on bail

Meanwhile, nine police officers arrested in connection with the alleged murder of three civilians and a fellow officer in the Free State have been granted bail.

Sergeants Edward Mokake, 45, Shadrack Kabuza, 45, and Tseliso Mohoboko, 44, together with Constables Johannes Mohau, 30, David Mofothi, 31, Lebohang Senxesi, 34, Ikaneng Maropeng, 42, Teboho Monaune, 37, and Lehlohonolo Morapedi, 38, appeared in the Bultfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 April 2026.

They were released on R3 000 bail each.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the police officers are facing four counts of murder.

“The case was postponed to 26 May 2026 for the DPP (Directorate for Public Prosecutions) to decide on the forum for the trial.”

Arrest

Ipid handcuffed the men in blue on Saturday at the Bultfontein police station following an investigation into a shooting incident in Phahameng township in September 2024.

It is alleged that police officers from the Public Order Police (POP) Unit responded to a call about a domestic dispute in Phahameng, where family members were allegedly involved in a fight.

It is further alleged that as police officers tried to apprehend them, they locked themselves inside the house and barricaded all access points into the house.

The nine officers, holding ranks of constable and sergeant, were charged with four counts of murder.