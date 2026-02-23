Western Cape police probe triple murder in Joe Slovo

The motive for the attack is unknown.

Three people have been shot dead in an informal settlement in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred at Freedom Way in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on Sunday night.

Shooting

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are investigating the triple murder following the shooting incident about 10.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members discovered a silver Toyota Avanza with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle were the bodies of two adult females who were declared deceased on the scene. A few metres away, the body of a 36-year-old male was also found.”

Taxi industry link

Traut said the shooting may be taxi-related.

“According to information provided by a family member, the deceased male was previously involved in the taxi industry, and one of the female victims was reportedly his girlfriend.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, and the suspects are yet to be apprehended,” Traut said.

Appeal

Traut added that the case has been assigned to the provincial serious and violent crime detectives for further investigation.

“Saps appeals to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation to please come forward. Information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MySaps mobile application.”

Wanze allegaed show 8 times

Meanwhile, Western Cape police are continuing their search and arresting those responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Islamic scholar Moulana (Ml) Mustaqeem Wanza.

Wanza was gunned down on Wednesday evening in New Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on the first night of Ramadan after returning from Taraweeh prayers at the Salaamudien Masjid.

He was allegedly shot eight times on Candy Tuft Street and declared dead at the scene.

Murder

Police said Wanza had just left the mosque when he was approached and shot by unknown suspects.

“Two other men were also wounded and have been taken to the hospital. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made as yet.”

MJC spokesperson Sheikh Riad Fataar has strongly condemned this “heinous act” and called for a thorough and urgent investigation to ensure justice is served.

