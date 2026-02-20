Behind closed doors: Where most rape cases are reported in SA

While overall rape cases declined, several provinces recorded troubling increases.

South African Police Service (Saps) crime registrar Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune says the majority of the reported rape incidents between 1 October and 31 December 2025 took place at the home of the perpetrator.

Sekhukhune was speaking during the release of the third-quarter crime statistics for 2024/25 in Pretoria, Gauteng, on Friday.

Majority of incidents occur in private homes

He said of the 8 517 out of 11 430 cases reported in that period, 65% happened where the rapist lived, 21% in public spaces and 1% at liquor outlets.

“We also have rapes that have taken place at educational institutions,” Sekhukhune reported.

“Seventy-four of the rapes have taken place at such places of learning, and we also had 21 of the rapes having taken place at spaza shops.”

Of the 74, 52 happened in schools, seven in tertiary institutions and six at special schools.

National figures show slight year-on-year decline

Sekhukhune noted that there was a decrease of 373 rape cases compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

ALSO READ: Murder continues to decrease but crime stats still ‘unacceptably high’

Previously, the figure stood at 11 803 cases.

However, while six provinces indicated a decline in cases, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and the Western Cape recorded increases.

Cases in KZN increased by 16 counts, 18 in Mpumalanga and 17 in the Western Cape.

Eastern Cape records highest per capita rape rate

The Eastern Cape, Sekhukhune said, had the highest cases per capita, with 28 rapes per 100 000 people in the province.

“The Free State is the second highest, with 23 per 100 000; the Northern Cape is at number three with 22 per 100 000, and the province of Gauteng is the least in terms of per capita rape of 12 per 100 000.”

In terms of police stations with the most reported cases, Sekhukhune said the top five stations were located in KZN, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

“That is Tohoyandou in Limpopo, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and Inanda, Plessislaer and Umlazi in KZN.”

The police crime registrar said 1 927 of the reported rape cases involved the use of alcohol.

NOW READ: UK nursery worker faces jail for serial child sex abuse