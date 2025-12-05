BREAKING: Witness in Madlanga Commission shot dead in Brakpan

The shooting happened on Friday evening.

One of the witnesses who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been shot dead on the East Rand.

It is understood that the shooting happened in Brakpan on Friday evening.

Murder

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen that police management were en route to the crime scene.

“He has already testified.”

It is believed that the witness implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

Madlanga Commission

The shooting comes at a time when allegations of rot, corruption and interference in the police and the criminal justice system take centre stage at the Madlanga commission.

Earlier this week, Mkhwanazi denied that payments he received from tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were bribes linked to his alleged involvement in the blue lights saga.

Mkhwanazi is accused of unlawfully enabling the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala without the necessary authorisation.

He was later questioned about whether he had received money from Matlala. Mkhwanazi described their relationship as very close, saying he treated Matlala “like a brother”, before confirming that he had indeed received financial assistance.

Saps

Last week, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said there has been a significant decline in crime, stressing that crime and violence are “always unacceptable” and that the Madlanga commission is a reset the South African Police Service (Saps) needs.

“We are taking steps to reset. I am positive that both the Madlanga Commission and the ad-hoc Parliamentary Inquiry are going to help us establish a public record, a consensus in out society about what needs to be done going forward, in what I have called a reset and I think that that should be the focus.

“I know that’s hard sometimes, as we are so alarmed by shameful behaviour that is on public display. But this is a necessary process,” Cachalia said.

*This is a developing story

