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Woman arrested for allegedly faking her own kidnapping in R40k ransom plot

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

21 October 2026

12:40 pm

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According to police, the woman and her alleged accomplice conspired to stage the kidnapping and demand money.

Woman arrested for allegedly faking Own kidnapping in R40k ransom plot

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What initially appeared to be a kidnapping and rescue operation has taken a dramatic turn after the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a 37-year-old Kwa-Thema woman and her alleged accomplice, accusing them of staging the abduction in a scheme to extort R40 000 from a family member.

Kwa-Thema detectives, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Crime Intelligence made the arrests on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, after an intensive investigation.

Kidnapping

According to police, the woman and her alleged accomplice conspired to stage the kidnapping and demand money from her cousin through a ransom payment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said both suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of defeating the ends of justice, extortion and staging a crime scene.

The alleged kidnapping was first reported to police on 8 October 2026 after a family member received ransom demands of R40 000 from individuals using the woman’s cellphone.

Two days later, the family was allegedly contacted again and informed that the woman would be dropped off along Vlakfontein Road.

Investigation

Police officers, accompanied by family members, proceeded to the location where the woman was found with injuries to her hands. Police then took her to hospital for medical treatment.

What appeared to be a genuine kidnapping case triggered a full-scale investigation involving specialised police units. However, investigators later uncovered evidence allegedly linking the woman and her accomplice to the planning of the incident.

False reports

Nevhuhulwi warned that false reports and staged crimes place unnecessary strain on law enforcement resources.

“The police in Gauteng strongly warn members of the public against making false reports or staging criminal incidents, as such actions divert critical police resources from genuine cases and undermine efforts to combat crime and protect communities.”

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Police have urged members of the public to use law enforcement services responsibly and provide truthful information when reporting criminal incidents.

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