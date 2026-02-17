Woman arrested in connection with R10.5m payroll fraud at Isuzu

Employees raised concerns when they noticed that their take-home pay was lower than usual.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged R10.5 million payroll fraud at Isuzu Motors South Africa in the Eastern Cape.

Natasja Slabbert was handcuffed by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Struandale, Gqeberha, on Monday.

Slabbert was employed as a payroll administrator at the company.

Slabbert’s arrest

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said Slabbert’s arrest followed a thorough investigation conducted by the Hawks, working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU).

“The case originated in 2024 after employees raised concerns when they noticed that their take-home pay was lower than expected, despite higher amounts reflecting on their payslips.”

Payroll irregularities

Fumba said an internal review uncovered serious payroll irregularities, and the matter was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

“During the probe conducted by the Hawks, it is alleged that in August 2024, approximately R626 500 was apparently unlawfully transferred from the company’s payroll account into the suspect’s personal bank account.

“Further investigation allegedly revealed a well-planned scheme in which payroll records were manipulated and false entries created to conceal unlawful payments. These entries were allegedly made to appear as legitimate deductions and contributions. As a result of the alleged fraud, the company reportedly suffered losses exceeding R10.5 million,” Fumba said.

Court case

Slabbert made her first court appearance on Monday,16 February 2026, at the New Law Court, Magistrate’s Court, where she was granted bail of R5 000.

Fumba said the matter was postponed to 24 February 2026.

“She is expected to appear before the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for legal representation.”

The provincial head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, issued a strong warning that commercial crime is not a victimless crime.

“It affects workers, damages businesses and harms our economy,” he said.

Ngwenya further stated that people who abuse positions of trust to steal money will face the full force of the law.

