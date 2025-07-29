Woman nabbed at OR Tambo airport with 10kg of cocaine

The woman was handcuffed on arrival from São Paulo (Brazil) via Doha (Qatar).

Gauteng police have arrested a 25-year-old drug trafficker at OR Tambo airport in possession of cocaine with a street value of R4.2 million.

The woman was handcuffed on arrival from São Paulo (Brazil), via Doha (Qatar), at Johannesburg’s busiest airport on Tuesday.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said an intelligence team comprising Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics Intel Gauteng, South African Police Service Tactical Team at OR Tambo International Airport Tactical Team, Border Management Authority (BMA), and private security successfully identified and intercepted the Brazilian national shortly after landing.

“A search of the trafficker’s luggage led police to uncover about 10kg of cocaine with an estimated value of R4.2 million”.

Drug traffickers

Mathe said the trafficker was also taken for a medical examination to determine whether cocaine-filled bullets were swallowed.

“Saps continues to record commendable successes in dismantling transnational drug syndicates operating between South Africa and other countries.

“Through targeted intelligence-led operations, more than 25 drug traffickers have been arrested since the beginning of the year at this port of entry,” Mathe said.

South African woman arrested

On Sunday, two people from Brazil and South Africa were charged in Indonesia for allegedly trying to smuggle four kilograms of drugs into Bali.

The pair were travelling separately when they were arrested on 13 July at the resort island’s international airport and could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Made Sinar Subawa, from the local anti-narcotics agency, told a news conference that the South African woman was arrested after arriving from Singapore on the same day with nearly one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine allegedly hidden in her clothing.

“Based on the interrogation, she confessed that she was ordered to carry the meth from Johannesburg to Bali, to be delivered to someone in Bali.”

More arrests

This is not the first case of South African women being arrested in foreign countries for drug smuggling.

Mauritius has seen multiple arrests of South African women involved in drug trafficking.

A South African woman was arrested after allegedly being caught with drugs with an estimated value of Rs8 million (just over R3.3 million) at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport in Mauritius on 17 September 2019.

