Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Johannesburg CBD

Police hunt two suspects after a 35-year-old woman was shot dead.

The Gauteng police are searching for two suspects linked to the murder of a woman in a brazen daylight killing in the Johannesburg CDB.

A fatal shooting incident happened on the corner of Fox Street and Joubert Street near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediatio, and Arbitration (CCMA) building in the Joburg CBD on Monday.

35-year-old woman was shot in Johannesburg CBD

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the police received reports of a shooting incident.

When the police arrived at the scene, members found the body of a 35-year-old woman who had sustained gunshot wounds. The authorities declared her dead at the scene of the crime.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was followed by two unknown suspects who opened fire on her before fleeing the scene on foot,” Sibeko said.

Unconfirmed claims said that the victim was an attorney.

Motive unknown

The police said the motive for the attack will form part of the investigation.

The scene…



Unconfirmed reports say that the victim is an attorney. https://t.co/MskXnab5Xk pic.twitter.com/gSe6FHh7wz — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 23, 2026

“No arrests have been made at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder,” Sibeko said.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation has been urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

*This is a developing story.