Woman shot dead at popular pub and restaurant in Durban, KZN

The pub said an 'altercation between a husband and wife turned into a domestic violence incident.'

A 48-year-old woman has been shot dead in what is believed to be a domestic dispute at a popular pub and restaurant in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Security company dRK Tactical Response Unit said its officers responded following reports of two gunshots at Waxy O’Connors just after 1:32pm on Monday.

Armed response

“An armed response officer was dispatched to investigate and observed multiple individuals fleeing from a local restaurant. The officer immediately called for backup.

“The backup vehicle, accompanied by the area manager, arrived on scene and discovered one female victim with gunshot wounds, and a male suspect, the alleged shooter, was still present at the scene, which was located inside the restaurant,” the company said.

Arrest

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed to The Citizen that a 63-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife.

“Police in Westville have arrested a 63-year-old man for the alleged murder of his 48-year-old wife at a liquor establishment on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville on Monday afternoon.

“It is reported that the couple was having drinks when an argument erupted, and the suspect shot the victim, who was declared dead at the scene,” Netshiunda said

Netshiunda said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage, “however, domestic violence-related matters cannot be ruled out.”

Surrender

dRK said the alleged shooter surrendered without resistance and was restrained and handcuffed by its officers.

“It was established that a domestic altercation between the husband and wife escalated, resulting in the husband drawing his firearm and shooting the female victim twice.

“Westville police and other law enforcement agencies arrived shortly thereafter and took over the investigation and control of the crime scene. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigation.”

Domestic dispute

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on scene on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville, they found Saps and multiple security officials already in attendance.

“Medics were shown into the pub and shown to where a female believed to be in her late forties was found unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound. Paramedics assessed the lady, but found no signs of life, and the patient was declared deceased on the scene.”

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, it is believed to have been a domestic dispute. Saps Westville was in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Waxy O’Connors said they were “devastated” by the incident.

