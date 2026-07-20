Woman’s body found hidden in pit toilet in Limpopo

The grim discovery was made at Ha-Lambani Mahagala.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 40‑year‑old woman was discovered hidden inside a pit toilet in Limpopo.

The grim discovery was made at Ha-Lambani Mahagala on Sunday.

Pit toilet

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged that the body of a deceased woman was discovered at about 11:40 inside a pit toilet at her home, covered with a blanket.

“Family members alerted the community. Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to the scene, where the body was retrieved from the pit toilet.”

Investigations

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had sustained injuries to the face and head.

“Following the investigation, detectives proceeded to the home of a suspect, but he was not found. A case of murder has been opened. Efforts to trace and apprehend the suspect are underway.”

Police have urged members of the public with information that could assist police to contact investigating officer Sergeant Thuso Nengovhela on 061 446 3487, or the nearest police station. Alternatively, you can use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

The police investigations are continuing.

Rape

Meanwhile, police detectives in Phalaborwa Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, arrested a 16-year-old suspect on 18 July 2026 in connection with the two cases of raping his siblings, a girl aged 12 and a boy aged 8.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on 15 July 2026 at about 9pm at their residence in the Namakgale area.

Violent

Ledwaba said the matter came to light on 17 July 2026 when one of the victims informed their mother about the incident.

“The mother confronted her elder son about the incident, and he became violent and assaulted her mother. She then reported the incident to the police, and both victims were taken to a local hospital for medical examination.

“A case of two counts of rape was opened, and community members were involved and managed to apprehend the suspect and handed him over to the local police. He was then arrested,” Ledwaba said,

The suspect is expected to appear before the Children’s Justice Court in the Namakgale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 July 2026.