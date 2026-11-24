The women were handcuffed in what police called a 'well-coordinated' three-day police operation.

Five women have been arrested in the Eastern Cape for an alleged conspiracy to commit murder for financial gain through insurance policy payouts.

The women were handcuffed in what police called a “well-coordinated” three-day police operation, conducted from Saturday, 21 November 2026, to Monday, 23 November 2026.

Conspiracy

It is understood that the conspiracy unravelled when a man approached Saps New Brighton seeking assistance after allegedly being robbed of two television sets and a cellular phone.

According to police, the man reported that he had been involved in a confrontation with the perpetrators before managing to escape and alert the police.

Following the complaint, the Station Commander of Saps New Brighton tasked Crime Prevention members to follow up on the information, which swiftly led to the recovery of the stolen property.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Khaya Tonjeni said as the investigation progressed, intelligence emerged indicating a possible conspiracy to commit murder linked to fraudulent insurance policy payouts.

“During the operation, police identified and intercepted a Volkswagen Polo believed to be connected to the matter along Njoli Road. One male suspect, aged 19, was arrested at the scene, while a second male suspect managed to flee.”

Arrest

He said police confiscated the vehicle, suspected of being used in the commission of an offence, for further investigation.

“Continued coordinated efforts led police to various residential premises in New Brighton and Wells Estate, resulting in the arrest of five female suspects aged 38, 38, 41, 42, and 44. They were arrested in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit murder registered at Saps New Brighton.”

During the operation, a 35-year-old male suspect was also arrested in KwaZakhele in connection with a separate murder investigation.

​”Police investigations are ongoing, and the suspects may be linked to additional criminal cases. All the suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrates Court soon, facing the above-mentioned charges,” said Tonjeni.

Warning

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata commended the members for their swift action in squeezing space for criminals ahead of the festive season and beyond.

“The alleged pursuit of conspiracies to murder others for financial gain through insurance payouts is deeply disturbing. Human life is invaluable and must never be reduced to an opportunity for financial enrichment.

Ncata said such criminal activities not only threaten the lives of innocent people, but also cause immeasurable suffering to families and communities.