Murdered Thembisa woman’s estranged husband found dead in his car

Police traced Boitumelo Gift Mashita's estranged husband and found his dead body inside his vehicle in Midrand.

Hours after Boitumelo Gift Mashita was murdered in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, police traced her estranged husband and discovered his dead body inside his vehicle in Midrand.

Earlier on Monday, a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Temong, Mapungubwe Street, at about 5:45 am.

Boitumelo Gift Mashita killed on her way to work

The Gauteng police alleged that the victim, Boitumelo Gift Mashita, was reportedly on her way to work when she was gunned down during an alleged robbery. Her belongings were taken during the incident.

“Preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases involving the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

On Monday evening, the police said the investigating team linked Mashita’s murder to her estranged husband.

Officers identified him as a person of interest in the case, and the Saps Tembisa tracking team had been tracing him.

“The team was subsequently informed by the Midrand Police Station that his vehicle had been found within its policing precinct, with his body inside,” the police said.

Estranged husband’s body found inside his vehicle in Midrand

“It is believed that he may have ingested an unknown substance, as no foul play is suspected at this stage.”

According to Saps, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Midrand Police will also register an inquest case for investigation.

The death of Mashita, allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband, comes amid national fury over gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

This weekend, two women’s bodies were found in Ekurhuleni, bringing the number of women found in the metro since July to 11, while one body was also found in Soweto in September.

‘No stone will be left unturned’ – Ramaphosa on Ekurhuleni murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday afternoon that no stone will be left unturned to solve the murders of women in Ekurhuleni.

“I speak for all of us as I extend my deepest condolences to all families and communities affected by the killing of women recently found in and around Kempton Park,” the president said.

“These incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities, and especially among women.”

Ramaphosa said the government shares South Africa’s concerns and mourns the lives of the women lost.

He added that law enforcement agencies are working urgently to establish the facts, keep communities safe, and bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

President directs that cases be prioritised

“I have spoken to the Minister of Police and the Acting National Police Commissioner, who have briefed me on the investigation. I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice,” the president said.

“Our law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom we depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women.”

Ramaphosa called on the nation to stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls.

“As we do so, our hearts go out to all the families affected by the terrible events in the Kempton Park area,” he said.

“If anyone has information about these incidents or if you are missing a relative or friend, please contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249.”