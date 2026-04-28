Zero‑tolerance drive nets 80 bribery arrests nationwide

Traffic law enforcement authorities will remain on high alert ahead of Workers Day.

Traffic law enforcement authorities have taken a hard stance against bribery and corruption, arresting nearly 80 motorists who attempted to bribe them to avoid prosecution for violating traffic laws.

The motorists were handcuffed as part of the six-week extended Easter road safety campaign that started on 20 March 2026.

Bribery

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the National Traffic Police led the charge by arresting 75 individuals, while other law enforcement authorities arrested one each in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo.

“This is a sign of the new zero-tolerance approach that traffic authorities have adopted to deal with flagrant disregard for traffic regulations on the roads,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“Bribery and corruption in the traffic sector is a major concern and is believed to be a major factor behind the culture of impunity displayed by many motorists.”

Arrests

Zwane said this culture, unfortunately, leads to a high number of crashes and fatalities that are recorded daily.

More than 6890 motorists were arrested in this period for wilfully flouting road regulations. Most of the arrests (3138) were for drunken driving, while 2235 were warrants executed against individuals who deliberately failed to pay traffic fines that were previously issued against them.

“Other arrests were for jaywalking on the freeways, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, and producing false documentation, among others,” Zwane said.

High alert

Zwane said Traffic law enforcement authorities will remain on high alert following the Freedom Day long weekend.

“They will continue with highly visible enforcement and strict monitoring of traffic leading to the forthcoming May Day long weekend,” Zwane said.

Easter stats

Earlier this month, the Department of Transport said road fatalities during the Easter weekend decreased by over 18%, while fatal crashes dropped by nearly 17% compared to the same period last year.

The South African Police Service (Saps) nationwide Easter operations also netted over 15 000 suspects, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety during the holiday period.

Saps said the major clean-up operations resulted in 15,840 arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms.

The operations, which included multiple law enforcement agencies and were led by Saps, implemented heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention initiatives.