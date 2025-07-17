Zimbabwean man accused of raping landlord's daughter denied bail.

The magistrate flagged weaknesses in the bail application, citing lack of proof of self-employment and unclear family residence.

The Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a 55-year-old Zimbabwean national charged with three counts of raping his landlord’s 12-year-old daughter in March.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the decision.

“The NPA’s firm opposition to bail underscores its unwavering commitment to combating gender-based violence (GBV) and protecting vulnerable children,” said Lumka Mahanjana, NPA Regional Spokesperson for Gauteng Division, Pretoria.

The allegations

The accused, who had been a tenant at the victim’s Saulsville residence for 12 years, allegedly lured the child to his back room on three separate occasions in March.

According to the charges, he raped her and gave her money ranging from R24 to R50 to buy a Kota after each incident.

Mahanjana said the case came to light on 25 June 2025 when the victim’s mother discovered suspicious phone conversations.

While the complainant was on the phone that evening, her mother asked who she was speaking to, and when she could not respond, requested to examine her phone.

“While going through the phone, she saw conversations where the accused was asking the complainant when will she be going on her periods,” Mahanjana explained.

Man arrested after victim’s examination

The mother immediately confronted the accused in his back room.

The accused denied the allegations and suggested that they take the child to Kalafong Hospital for examination.

During the medical examination at the hospital, a nurse contacted police, leading to the accused’s arrest at the scene.

ALSO READ: More than 2 600 wanted criminals linked to violent crimes arrested in South Africa

Bail hearing arguments

During the bail proceedings, the accused’s legal representative argued for his release.

He claimed that the state’s case was weak, emphasising his responsibilities to support his wife and six children.

“He further stated that, as a self-employed individual, detention would hinder his income and ability to afford legal fees,” according to court records.

State Prosecutor Katlego Manana opposed the bail application, focusing on the severity of the charges and the high prevalence of such offences in the court’s jurisdiction.

Manana emphasised the risk of the accused interfering with the investigation due to his familiarity with both the victim and her mother.

The prosecutor also noted the accused’s lack of immovable property in South Africa, which increased the likelihood of his evading trial.

ALSO READ: ‘Fishing expedition’: NPA criticised for trying to reopen Omotoso rape trial

Weaknesses in Zimbabwean national’s bail application

The presiding magistrate identified several weaknesses in the bail application.

She noted that the accused failed to provide proof of his claimed self-employment status and presented no evidence showing whether his family resides in South Africa or Zimbabwe.

“She further said that in his bail application, the accused only listed his responsibilities and no substantial circumstances,” Mahanjana reported.

“Moreover, the magistrate said if the accused suffers financially while in custody and cannot afford a legal representative, he can apply for Legal Aid.

“Therefore, bail was denied.”

ALSO READ: Withdrawn GBV cases allow ‘perpetrators to evade justice’, hears portfolio committee

NPA response

The NPA commended both the victim’s mother for her vigilance and the hospital staff who facilitated police involvement.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren praised Prosecutor Katlego Manana’s work on the case.

“The denial of bail sends a clear message: the NPA will vigorously oppose release for those accused of heinous GBV crimes, prioritising the safety of victims and communities,” Van Vuuren stated.

Call for community action

The NPA emphasised the importance of community alertness in protecting children from abuse.

“The NPA urges families and communities to remain vigilant, report suspected abuse promptly, and support survivors through Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs), which offer medical, psychological, and legal assistance,” Mahanjana said.

She stated the broader implications of the case, noting that “this case highlights the critical role of parents in recognising signs of abuse and acting decisively.”

The prosecution authority called on South Africans to unite against gender-based violence, working to create safe environments where children’s constitutional rights to dignity and safety are upheld, and perpetrators face the full might of the law.

The case has been postponed to 23 July 2025 for allocation to the regional court.

READ NEXT: Free State father sentenced to life for daughter’s rape