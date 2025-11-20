Zimbabwean national nabbed trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes into SA

Guards used technology to intercept the fully laden truck.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted a truck driven by a Zimbabwean national arriving from Zimbabwe with a consignment of illicit cigarettes and tobacco products destined for the South African market.

The vehicle with its cargo was seized during a targeted operation in the early hours of Wednesday, 19 November 2025, at the Beitbridge commercial port of entry.

The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed the significant seizure of the goods.

Seizure

According to the BMA, at approximately 1am, guards used technology to intercept the fully laden truck.

“Junior guards exercised full operational vigilance using the BMA’s newly acquired video scope inspection toolkit to inspect a commercial truck arriving from Zimbabwe. Thanks to this new technology that provided advanced imaging, the officials detected a concealed load, prompting a physical inspection, which uncovered 14 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes.

“One male Zimbabwean national has been arrested, and a docket has been opened for further criminal investigation,” the BMA said.

Cargo scanner

The BMA said the use of its new cargo scanner was decisive in detecting this illicit load, underscoring the value of continued investment in modern border control technology.

The efforts of our junior border guards continue to ensure coordinated, rapid response. The joint operations approach that needs to be implemented by law enforcement working in vulnerable areas is central to disrupting sophisticated smuggling networks.”

Illicit goods

Dr Masiapato condemned the illicit trade of tobacco products.

“Illicit tobacco deprives the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of critical revenue. By intercepting such consignments, the BMA helps to safeguard tax integrity and public finances. Beyond the immediate financial loss, illicit cigarettes pose health risks and fuel organised crime,” Dr Masiapato said.

With the festive season around the corner, the BMA is expected to be on high alert at all South Africa’s border points of entry.

