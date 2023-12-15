Daily News Update: Zahara’s memorial service, Carl Niehaus joins the EFF, Mavuso Msimang withdraws his ANC resignation
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, we look at what happened at Zahara’s memorial service, former ANC member Carl Niehaus joining the EFF and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang withdrawing his resignation from the party.
We also look at Eskom’s debt escalating to R70 billion, a vague announcement on former president Jacob Zuma’s political career, and Eskom drop-kicking load shedding on Springboks Day.
News today: 15 December
‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzakhe Mbuli
According to veteran poet Mzawakhe Mbuli, the late Zahara wanted to welcome the Springboks in song, on their return to the country after successfully defending their Rugby World Cup title.
“I spoke to her four weeks ago. Zahara wanted us to perform the Mandela song at the airport when Amabhokobhoko were coming back home.”
Carl Niehaus joins EFF, urges Zuma not to campaign for ANC
Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Niehaus confirmed that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Mavuso Msimang withdraws ANC resignation as Mbalula regrets ‘bribery’ comments
The African National Congress (ANC) says veteran Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the party following a meeting facilitated by the Veterans League of the party on Tuesday.
The meeting, according to the ruling party, was to address the in which the resignation letter by Msimang was managed in public.
Municipalities’ Eskom debt escalates to R70 billion
Municipal debt remains an area of concern and has increased to R70 billion – from R58.5 billion in March 2023 – Eskom revealed in its interim results for the period ending 30 September 2023
According to Eskom, the Top 20 defaulting municipalities account for 76.7% of total arrear municipal debt.
Big Announcement Loading… Zuma to unveil political future
The political pot is boiling and being stirred, with former President Jacob Zuma expected to make a “big announcement on his political future”.
According to a Press release with no political name or logo, but just a contact number, Zuma is expected to make the big reveal at the Ipelegeng Community Centre in Jababvu, Soweto on Saturday.
Eskom drop kicks load shedding ahead of Springboks Day public holiday
With South Africa celebrating Springboks Day on Friday, Eskom has delivered some good news saying that the penalty of load shedding has been suspended until further notice.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they will keep South Africans informed of any changes to the load shedding schedule.
Thieves shoot man in armed robbery after pretending to ask for food to be warmed
Traders in the busy Manchester Road retail precinct said yesterday’s armed robbery and shooting of a store owner has left them anxious about their safety, warning that crime in the area was on the increase.
At about 2.30 pm, four armed robbers entered a store under the pretext of wanting to warm their food.
WATCH: Crocodile caught in Siyanqoba on the outskirts of eMalahleni
The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) is warning residents in Siyanqoba to be careful near dams and streams.
A juvenile Nile crocodile was caught in a dam in Siyanqoba earlier today (Wednesday, December 13).
Piet Wassenaar who has a permit to work with the MTPA said the crocodile was spotted at the dam and a trap was put up yesterday.
DJ Tira ends a 9 year relationship over misuse of funds
Businessman and multi-award-winning DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi, has fired his manager.
The Afrotainment and Makoya Bearings boss said this is due to misuse of Afrotainment’s resources.
Proteas crushed by India as T20 series ends in a draw
Outplayed with bat and ball, South Africa were handed a comprehensive 106-run defeat by India in the third and final T20 International at the Wanderers on Thursday night.
Needing 202 runs to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 95 in the 14th over. With the victory, India ensured the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Bafana’s Broos names 50-man preliminary Afcon squad
The make up of Bafana Bafana’s squad that will fight for glory at the Africa Cup of Nations finals became slightly clearer on Thursday, but only slightly as Hugo Broos named a 50-man preliminary squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast early next year.
The squad will have to be narrowed down to 23 players by January 3, according to Confederation of African Football regulations, with Bafana meeting Thursday’s deadline to submit their preliminary squad.