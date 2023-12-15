Daily News Update: Zahara’s memorial service, Carl Niehaus joins the EFF, Mavuso Msimang withdraws his ANC resignation

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, we look at what happened at Zahara’s memorial service, former ANC member Carl Niehaus joining the EFF and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang withdrawing his resignation from the party.

We also look at Eskom’s debt escalating to R70 billion, a vague announcement on former president Jacob Zuma’s political career, and Eskom drop-kicking load shedding on Springboks Day.

News today: 15 December

‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzakhe Mbuli

According to veteran poet Mzawakhe Mbuli, the late Zahara wanted to welcome the Springboks in song, on their return to the country after successfully defending their Rugby World Cup title.

Mzawakhe Mbuli on stage with Zahara. The two share fond memories. Picture: mzwakhembuli/Instagram

“I spoke to her four weeks ago. Zahara wanted us to perform the Mandela song at the airport when Amabhokobhoko were coming back home.”

Continue reading

Carl Niehaus joins EFF, urges Zuma not to campaign for ANC

Former African National Congress (ANC) member and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Carl Niehaus is seen outside in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 10 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Niehaus confirmed that his party would not register to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Continue reading

The African National Congress (ANC) says veteran Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the party following a meeting facilitated by the Veterans League of the party on Tuesday.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The meeting, according to the ruling party, was to address the in which the resignation letter by Msimang was managed in public.

Continue reading

Municipalities’ Eskom debt escalates to R70 billion

Municipal debt remains an area of concern and has increased to R70 billion – from R58.5 billion in March 2023 – Eskom revealed in its interim results for the period ending 30 September 2023

Photo: Gallo Images

According to Eskom, the Top 20 defaulting municipalities account for 76.7% of total arrear municipal debt.

Continue reading

Big Announcement Loading… Zuma to unveil political future

The political pot is boiling and being stirred, with former President Jacob Zuma expected to make a “big announcement on his political future”.

Former president Jacob Zuma could have a new political home this Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

According to a Press release with no political name or logo, but just a contact number, Zuma is expected to make the big reveal at the Ipelegeng Community Centre in Jababvu, Soweto on Saturday.

Continue reading

Eskom drop kicks load shedding ahead of Springboks Day public holiday

With South Africa celebrating Springboks Day on Friday, Eskom has delivered some good news saying that the penalty of load shedding has been suspended until further notice.

Eskom said the lights will be on on Springboks Day. Photo: Canva

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they will keep South Africans informed of any changes to the load shedding schedule.

Continue reading

Thieves shoot man in armed robbery after pretending to ask for food to be warmed

Traders in the busy Manchester Road retail precinct said yesterday’s armed robbery and shooting of a store owner has left them anxious about their safety, warning that crime in the area was on the increase.

A robbery occurred in Manchester road in Pietermaritzburg yesterday where the owner of the shop was shot and wounded. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE

At about 2.30 pm, four armed robbers entered a store under the pretext of wanting to warm their food.

Continue reading

WATCH: Crocodile caught in Siyanqoba on the outskirts of eMalahleni

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) is warning residents in Siyanqoba to be careful near dams and streams.

Houses are only a few feet away from where the crocodile was caught.

A juvenile Nile crocodile was caught in a dam in Siyanqoba earlier today (Wednesday, December 13).

Piet Wassenaar who has a permit to work with the MTPA said the crocodile was spotted at the dam and a trap was put up yesterday.

Continue reading

DJ Tira ends a 9 year relationship over misuse of funds

Businessman and multi-award-winning DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi, has fired his manager.

Multi-award-winning DJ Tira. Picture: Supplied

The Afrotainment and Makoya Bearings boss said this is due to misuse of Afrotainment’s resources.

Continue reading

Proteas crushed by India as T20 series ends in a draw

Outplayed with bat and ball, South Africa were handed a comprehensive 106-run defeat by India in the third and final T20 International at the Wanderers on Thursday night.

Opening batter Matthew Breetzke walks off after being dismissed in the third and final T20 match between SA and India. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Needing 202 runs to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 95 in the 14th over. With the victory, India ensured the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Continue reading

Bafana’s Broos names 50-man preliminary Afcon squad

The make up of Bafana Bafana’s squad that will fight for glory at the Africa Cup of Nations finals became slightly clearer on Thursday, but only slightly as Hugo Broos named a 50-man preliminary squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Siyabonga Ngezana has earned a Bafana call up after a good season in Romania. Picture: Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

The squad will have to be narrowed down to 23 players by January 3, according to Confederation of African Football regulations, with Bafana meeting Thursday’s deadline to submit their preliminary squad.

Continue reading