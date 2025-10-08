Dam levels consistently dropping in Cape Town: Here are the recent stats

Cape Town dam levels show a slight decrease from last week

Cape Town’s major dam levels have dropped slightly from where they were last week.

The Western Cape Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest provincial dam report, issued on Monday, 6 October, depicts the drop.

According to the report, the total percentage recorded by the province is 91.1% which is a slight drop from last week’s 91.7%. This also indicates a slightly noticeable difference from last year’s 100.6%, reported around the same time.

Steenbaras Lower Dam has dipped from last week’s 97.6% to 96.5%. This is not a huge difference from last year’s level of 97.8%.

Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam supplying Cape Town, is currently at 85.0%, showing a slight dip from last week’s 85.4%. Compared to last year’s level at this time, which was 101.7% following heavy rains, the current level is a huge drop.

ALSO READ: Wet summer ahead as La Niña heads to SA

Other dams

The Steenbras Upper Dam level decreased from 101.4% to 100.8%, representing a decrease from 98.8% at the same time last year.

The Voëlvlei Dam went from 102.1% last week to 100.7% this week, which is also slightly higher than last year’s 98.6%.

While Berg River Dam remains at the same 99.8% from last week, Wemmershoek Dam dipped from 88.1% to 87.0% this week. This is not a significant difference from last year’s 99.9%.

The total percentage storage is recorded at 91.1% this week, which is a noticeable change from the 100.6% of last year around this time.