Defence committee elects new co-chair amid funding concerns

The committee expressed disappointment over the minister's late request to postpone a meeting intended to discuss Cabinet-approved strategic documents

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has raised concerns over repeated last-minute postponements of its oversight meetings and the lack of progress in securing additional funding for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The committee raised the concerns on Saturday while electing Mzimasi Mike Hala as its new co-chairperson representing the National Assembly.

Hala fills the vacancy created after Malusi Gigaba was relieved of his responsibilities as co-chairperson and as a member of the committee.

The election comes as the committee faces what it described as persistent challenges in carrying out its parliamentary oversight responsibilities, particularly amid growing pressure on the SANDF’s resources and operational capacity.

“The committee also voiced disappointment at the lack of tangible progress in securing additional funding for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), despite widespread acknowledgement of the urgency of the matter,” it expressed.

Committee warns about late postponements

According to the committee, this was the second time it had received a request to postpone a meeting at short notice.

While acknowledging that circumstances could require changes to the parliamentary programme, members warned that repeated late postponements make it difficult to manage an already demanding oversight schedule.

The committee said Parliament’s oversight responsibilities require proper preparation, timely engagement and adherence to agreed schedules.

It warned that repeated delays could push back discussions on critical issues and reduce the time available to address challenges facing the defence sector.

Funding remains a major concern

The committee also expressed concern over the lack of visible progress in resolving the SANDF’s funding crisis.

It said there was a disconnect between widespread public acknowledgement of the force’s financial constraints and the limited progress emerging from discussions between the Department of Defence and National Treasury.

The committee said engagements between the two institutions needed to produce concrete proposals and measurable progress towards a sustainable funding solution.

“Adequate and sustainable funding is essential to maintaining the operational viability of the force and ensuring that it can fulfil its constitutional mandate,” the committee said.

It warned that the SANDF’s financial difficulties could not continue to be acknowledged without meaningful action, given the implications for its operational capacity and ability to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

Hala takes up leadership role

Hala’s election follows a challenging period for defence oversight, which included the deaths of SANDF members deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as deployments in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Committee co-chairperson Phiroane Phala acknowledged Gigaba’s contribution during the period.

“Dr Gigaba ably led the Committee through one of the most challenging periods for defence oversight. His leadership during this time, which included the deaths of SANDF members in the DRC and deployments in Gauteng and the Western Cape, was exemplary,” Phala said.

The committee said it expected the Department of Defence and National Treasury to demonstrate concrete progress towards resolving the SANDF’s funding requirements.

It stressed that the force’s financial challenges had direct implications for its ability to maintain operations and execute its constitutional mandate.