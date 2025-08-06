Dirco blasts Zuma for using SA flag in meeting with Moroccan minister [VIDEO]

Zuma participated in a meeting in Rabat on 15 July as the leader of the ANC and not the MK party.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has condemned former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party for using the South African flag during a recent visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

Zuma visited the country last month and met Nasser Bourita, the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

South Africa’s flag was used in the meeting between Zuma and Bourita.

Zuma slammed

Zuma participated in this meeting in Rabat on 15 July as the leader of the ANC and not the MK party.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they have “registered strong objection and concern” regarding the circumstances around the recent visit of an “eminent South African leader”.

“While we respect the sovereign right of Morocco to invite individuals and groups, Dirco, on behalf of the government of South Africa, strongly protests the use of South African national symbols, in this instance the use of the South African national flag, in the meeting between Jacob Zuma and the foreign minister of the Kingdom of Morocco.

“The use of the South African national flag in a meeting with a member of a political party in opposition, which is a non-state actor, constitutes an abuse of existing protocol and decorum, and undermines official bilateral relations between the Republic of South Africa and the Kingdom of Morocco,” Phiri said.

In Rabat, the Former President of 🇿🇦#SouthAfrica and leader of the #MK party, #Jacob_Zuma expressed his party's support for the Moroccan autonomy proposal, considering that it guarantees the Kingdom’s sovereignty over the 🇲🇦Sahara. the #MK party recognizes the historical and… pic.twitter.com/dg8Lx3fKz9 — Youssef Amrani (@youamrani) July 17, 2025

ALSO READ: Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday, or else…

National symbols

Phiri added that Pretoria has indicated to the Kingdom of Morocco that the display of national symbols inherently conveys official state endorsement and elevates the perception of the encounter to that of a state-to-state engagement.

“This characterisation is inconsistent with established diplomatic protocol, as the participants did not represent the official positions or engagements of the South African state.

“Consequently, this portrayal cannot be recognised as an official bilateral meeting, and the implications drawn from it are firmly rejected,” Phiri added.

State endorsements

Phiri said the South African flag cannot be used by non-governmental organisations to signify state endorsements.

“The government of the Republic of South Africa holds the firm view that the use of its national symbols in contexts implying official state endorsement of non-governmental engagements is inappropriate, irrespective of setting.

“In the spirit of fostering and maintaining cordial and friendly bilateral relations, and consistent with the fundamental principles of mutual respect between sovereign states and non-interference in internal affairs, South Africa respectfully encourages the government of Morocco to refrain from such actions,” Phiri said.

Phiri added that upholding these shared principles is “essential” for the continued positive development of relations between the two nations.

ALSO READ: Zuma and MK party case should’ve started in High Court, ConCourt hears [VIDEOS]