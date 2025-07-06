Dirco slams old travel advisory about terrorism in South Africa

The International Relations Department (Dirco) has slammed an old UK travel advisory warning British nationals about terrorism.

Posts on X have revived the terror warning in South Africa, which was first issued in 2022 and again in April 2024.

Why now?

It is unclear why the warning has erupted again.

“The advisory on the British government website adds that: “The main threat is from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist groups, including Daesh, and who may carry out ‘lone actor’ attacks.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could target public spaces and places visited by foreigners, such as: tourist sites, shopping centres, high-profile events or crowded places.”

Aged post

International Relations Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told The Citizen that the warning is a regurgitation of a 2022 advisory post.

“It has come to our attention that a 2022 travel advisory concerning South Africa is currently being recycled and amplified by certain social media accounts. These accounts have a documented history of disseminating misleading information about our country.

“This tactic is a classic example of disinformation, where outdated or decontextualised information is deliberately presented as current to create a false narrative and cause undue concern. We urge the public and media to be highly critical of such content,” Phiri said.

BREAKING: The UK has issued a "terror alert" for South Africa. Several ISIS terrorists are protected by the SA justice system. pic.twitter.com/DvC7ZQdBD5 July 5, 2025

Verification

Phiri has urged the public to verify information before amplifying it.

“To effectively counter these deliberate campaigns, we encourage everyone to always check the date of any information being shared. Is it recent and relevant?

“Verify the source’s credibility. Does the account or platform have a track record of accuracy, or is it known for spreading biased or false information? Seek corroboration from official and reputable sources before accepting or sharing claims,” Phiri said.

Seeing a 2022 travel advisory about South Africa being recycled by accounts known for disinformation. This is a classic tactic: taking old info and presenting it as current to mislead.

Always #FactCheck:



Check the date.

Verify the source.

Corroborate with official channels.… pic.twitter.com/LGDGxq6wpD July 6, 2025

‘SA vibrant’

Phiri added that South Africa remains a “vibrant, welcoming, and reputable destination for travellers”.

“These disinformation efforts aim to undermine our reputation and sow discord. We stand firm in our commitment to transparency and accurate information.”

US warning

Last month, the United States also issued a travel advisory for South Africa.

The Presidency stated that it did not view the level 2 travel alert issued for South Africa by the US government as a matter of concern.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it’s standard practice for the US to issue travel advisories for countries worldwide.

“With respect to South Africa, the travel alert, just lists the kinds of crimes that most South Africans, if not all South Africans, fall victim to or crimes that confront us as a country. There is nothing new there in that regard,” Magwenya said.

