DSD introduces new NPO system: here’s what you need to know

According to the department, the system will allow NPOs to submit new registration applications and annual compliance reports.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) will discontinue its legacy non-profit organisation (NPO) registration and reporting system on Thursday, 15 October. As a result, all registered organisations are required to move to its new digital platform to manage registrations, compliance reports and organisational information.

The department announced on Monday that the move would mark the final transition to its NPO Registration and Compliance Monitoring Online System. This system was introduced on 1 September 2025 as part of efforts to modernise registration services and strengthen compliance monitoring.

From Thursday, organisations attempting to access the old system will be redirected to the new platform.

“All registered NOs to take immediate steps to create their profiles on the new system and verify their organisational information ahead of the discontinuation,” the department urged.

What NPOs need to know about the new system

The new platform is designed to streamline administrative processes and reduce delays. Additionally, it allows organisations to access services remotely without visiting departmental offices.

According to the department, the system will allow NPOs to submit new registration applications, annual compliance reports and other statutory documents electronically.

“NPOs will be able to update organisational contact details, office bearers and founding documents. They will also be able to access organisational profiles, registration certificates and compliance correspondence,” it said.

The platform will further allow users to track applications and requests submitted to the department.

NPOs will also have access to an online education and awareness library containing information about registration and compliance requirements.

The system supports access through mobile devices, including a dedicated application available on major application stores.

“The new system is also designed to support information verification and integration with relevant government institutions, including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). It also integrates with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the Department of Home Affairs.”

Why is the old system being discontinued?

The department introduced the new system in September 2025 through a three-phase implementation process. This process was intended to maintain services and minimise disruptions.

However, technical challenges during the transition meant the old system continued operating alongside the new platform.

“The department has since implemented measures to address these technical challenges. It is now proceeding with the final transition to a single, integrated digital platform,” it noted.

What happens if an organisation cannot access its records?

The department has sought to reassure NPOs that measures are in place to safeguard organisational records and personal information throughout the migration process.

It said all personal information would be processed and protected in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). Additionally, other applicable legal requirements would be followed.

Organisations experiencing difficulties accessing their records have been encouraged to report the problems through the department’s official support channels.

“The temporary unavailability of information on the new platform does not necessarily mean that organisational records have been lost or deleted,” the department said.

It added that it remained committed to completing the migration securely while minimising disruptions to essential services.

NPOs warned about scams

The DSD has also warned organisations and members of the public to remain vigilant against scammers seeking to exploit the transition.

“Organisations are strongly advised to access the system exclusively through official Department of Social Development platforms. Furthermore, they should refrain from sharing passwords, one-time PINs or confidential organisational information with unauthorised individuals.”

It urged that any suspicious communication or requests for payment related to registration, compliance reporting, or profile activation be verified directly with the department. This should be done through its official communication channels.

The department has further confirmed that it will no longer accept manually submitted documents at any of its offices.