Durban flood damage: City teams race to restore order after weekend storm

According to the municipality, the Durban central and southern regions were the worst affected, with 22 incidents reported.

The eThekwini Municipality says its disaster management teams are working around the clock after severe weekend rains caused widespread flooding and damage across parts of Durban.

The municipality confirmed on Monday that teams were immediately deployed following the storm, which left a trail of submerged roads, fallen trees and damaged vehicles in several areas.

Disaster management officials, supported by recreation and parks teams, remain on the ground responding to incidents, clearing debris and restoring access to affected routes.

Chatsworth, Morningside among hardest hit

According to the municipality, the Durban Central and Southern regions were the worst affected, with 22 incidents reported. Areas such as Chatsworth and Morningside bore the brunt of the storm.

Flooded roads and fallen trees led to significant traffic disruptions, hampering movement and posing risks to motorists.

In the Western region, 13 incidents were recorded, with Westville among the hardest hit. Teams are actively working to clear debris, manage waterlogged roads and assess infrastructure damage to ensure residents’ safety.

The Northern region reported seven incidents, with Newlands West experiencing the most severe impact. Emergency crews continue to respond to flooding and other storm-related hazards in the area.

Residents urged to exercise caution

The municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid flooded areas, warning that conditions remain dangerous in several parts of the city.

“Motorists are strongly advised not to attempt crossing flooded roads, as water levels may be deeper and more dangerous than they appear,” the municipality said.

Residents have also been encouraged to report hazards such as fallen trees, damaged power lines or blocked roads through official channels.

“eThekwini remains committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of residents. Teams are working around the clock to restore normality, reduce risks, and provide support where needed,” the statement said.

Emergency lines open as assessments continue

Residents in need of urgent assistance can contact the city’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.

The municipality said further updates would be provided as teams continue to assess the full extent of the damage and respond to ongoing incidents.