E-tolls scrapped but gantries remain: Gauteng spends this much a year

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy recently revealed that operating e-toll customer service centres along Gauteng freeways cost more than R50 million during the 2024-25 financial year, with nearly half of that amount going towards personnel expenses.

The disclosure came in response to parliamentary questions from Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, who sought detailed information about the operational costs and staffing of the controversial e-toll infrastructure.

E-tolls scrapped but gantries and debt remains

E-tolls were scrapped last year in April after years of public outcry and ongoing debates.

The e-toll system, which was introduced in 2013, had been a source of controversy and frustration. It required individuals travelling on specific highways in the province to pay toll fees, leading to widespread discontent and resistance.

Though residents are no longer required to pay for e-tolls, the gantries have remained operational.

Former minister of transport Sindisiwe Chiunga said the gantries and their cameras would be operational and used for purposes such as finding stolen vehicles and speed enforcement.

“It is important to note that although these roads are no longer going to be tolled, the benefits of improved roads remain, and the gantries, which have been installed for use on this scheme, will continue to be used for other functions, such as fighting crime.”

E-tags also continue to be used at conventional toll plazas on national roads across South Africa.

Furthermore, the Gauteng Provincial Government still plans to collect the e-toll debt from motorists.

Personnel costs consume nearly half of budget

Creecy told parliament that the toll customer service centres cost R51 003 996.25 to operate annually.

“Personnel costs for this period represent approximately R22 944 861.66 of total expenditure and include salaries, training and employee benefits,” she added.

The minister stated that operational expenses cover 12 satellite centres located around the Gauteng freeway network, with facility maintenance, management, and resource costs identified as the main cost drivers.

64 staff members across 15 centres

A total of 64 personnel are employed across all 15 toll customer service centres operating along the Gauteng freeway network, Creecy revealed.

This figure is “inclusive of supervisors and Area Managers”.

The minister explained that each centre is staffed according to its size and service demand, typically comprising a minimum of two to three customer service agents and one supervisor.

“Immediate oversight and operational coordination across all CSCs are provided by two Area Managers, who are responsible for ensuring consistent service delivery, performance monitoring, and compliance with operational standards,” she added.

E-tag registrations show steady increase

Despite ongoing controversy around e-tolls, the minister said new tag registrations have continued at a steady pace.

As at 30 September 2025, a total of 172 212 toll tags have been registered since 1 January 2025, according to Creecy.

The registrations show an upward trend across three quarters: 50 345 tags were registered in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year between January and March 2025, followed by 53 097 tags in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year from April to June 2025.

The second quarter of the current financial year, covering July to September 2025, saw 68 770 new tag registrations.

