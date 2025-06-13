Eastern Cape floods: Death toll rises as residents recount grim tragedy

Eleven more bodies were found on Thursday evening.

The death toll from the Eastern Cape floods in Mthatha has risen to 78 as recovery crews wrapped up a grim day that has left the country in shock.

Tragedy

Provincial government officials said the scope of the tragedy is still unfolding, with several communities affected by the devastating flood and a growing number of people still unaccounted for.

The bodies recovered on Thursday included those of several children who were pulled from rivers and rubble from different communities.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa declared the floods a national state of disaster due to the recent severe weather.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has confirmed that the death toll from the Eastern Cape's adverse weather conditions has risen to 78.

‘Crisis’

Hlabisa addressed the media in the Eastern Cape, the hardest-hit province among KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the Western Cape, and the Free State.

“We are in a crisis, a real disaster besides the floods, the more water subsides, the more people will be found. What is comforting is that we have sufficient people who are doing the search and rescue in terms of police, other organisations that are specialised in this field. It’s devastating, but the work has to be done”.

The search continues for four missing pupils swept away when their 22-seater scholar transport vehicle was washed away on a bridge.

Apology

Hlabisa apologised to the pupils’ parents and acknowledged that the tragedy should never have happened.

According to the survivors of the incident, the minibus taxi driver underestimated the depth of the floodwater level on the bridge when he made the decision to cross.

Hlabisa expressed his condolences to the affected schools, including the pupils, parents, and the surrounding communities.

As the government, we have descended to the Eastern Cape in Mthatha to give our support and ensure that when the people are in a difficult situation, the government is not absent. That’s why at the national level, two Ministers are on the ground”.

Ramaphosa to visit Eastern Cape

The minister also provided an update on the measures the government has deployed so far to assist flood-stricken residents in the Eastern Cape.

“The search-and-rescue services are fully deployed. Every effort was invested here from government departments and humanitarian points of view.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will visit Mthatha on Friday during the Green Hydrogen Summit.

“I will be going to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape tomorrow to be with our people who are suffering, to console them and to give support. We pay our condolences to the families that have lost loved ones in the flood disaster,” Ramaphosa said.

