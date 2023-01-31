Where is the tiger? Edenvale SPCA yet to confirm safety of big cat

Citizen Reporter

Confusion reigned on social media on Monday evening after the Edenvale SPCA said in a statement that it was unable to confirm the safety of the tiger that was captured and sedated following its escape on Monday morning.

This after private security company SOS SA shared on its social media pages that the tiger was safe.

Swat SOS 24/7 wrote on Facebook: “Units have assisted in locating and capturing the tiger in Edenvale. The animal has been sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safe keeping. No further information will be given at this time.”

The security company could not provide more details on the location of the tiger, allegedly for safety reasons.

No tiger seen by SPCA

However, Monday’s events have left more questions than answers.

The Edenvale SPCA said on Monday evening that it was yet to see the sedated tiger. No confirmation of her safety had been received either.

“No confirmation or proof has been handed over to the Edenvale SPCA by SOS security yet they have made statements on their social media platforms that she has been captured and relocated,” said the SPCA in a statement.

“SOS security is the only organisation that has confirmed the tiger’s capture and relocation but failed to hand over this information to the Edenvale SPCA.

“SOS security is not permitted, equipped, trained or experienced to handle wildlife yet they have stated they have captured her and moved her.”

“We will not confirm that this tiger is safe, alive or at a place of safety until we have the facts. No other media release will be made until we have all the facts.”

South Africans have since taken to the security company’s Facebook pages asking where the animal was being kept and why the SPCA had not seen the animal.

In response, the security company shared a link to the POPI Act on its Facebook page, seemingly telling them it could not reveal the location of the tiger to protect the owner.