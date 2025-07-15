Authorities looking into claims murdered 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek was abused

A private investigator closely linked to Jayden-Lee's murder case revealed chilling details about alleged attempts to cover up the crime.

Residents march to Florida Police Station demanding answers following the death of Jayden-Lee Meek on 17 May 2025 in Roodepoort. Picture: Gallo Images

The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating allegations that 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek had reported abuse to his school before his death.

The department promised action if it were found that proper protocols were not followed.

Jayden-Lee’s mother, 31-year-old Tiffany Nicole Meek, on Monday appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, charged with his murder and will apply for bail on Friday.

The boy’s body was discovered on 14 May on the staircase of his family’s complex in Fleurhof, southwest Johannesburg, a day after he was reported missing.

He had last been seen being dropped off by his school transport outside the residential complex.

The community rallied in solidarity with the family, with residents gathering outside the court on Monday to show their support during this tragic time.

Jayden Lee murder: Alleged cover-up attempt revealed

A private investigator closely linked to the murder case revealed chilling details about alleged attempts to cover up the crime.

The investigator told eNCA that Jayden-Lee was severely beaten and that the perpetrator allegedly tried to cover up the murder by cleaning the scene with ammonia products and thick bleach agents.

“When his body was found, he had a different set of underwear. His body was cleaned,” the investigator stated.

“Because blood has such high iron, it leaves deeper stains when you try to cover it up. Under the UV light, everything was brought to the surface.”

The investigator corroborated rumours that Jayden-Lee was severely abused. He noted that classmates and teachers stated he always complained about being abused, starved and neglected.

Education department response

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the department is investigating allegations of abuse related to Jayden-Lee Meek’s case.

Speaking to eNCA, Mabona outlined the processes schools should follow when children report abuse.

“It’s quite clear the schools need to take action on any complaint that is put on their table. If it comes from a child to an educator, the educator must make sure that they let the school management know,” Mabona said.

He explained that independent schools work closely with non-governmental organisations and that school management and boards must ensure action is taken.

For public schools, the school governing body (SGB) assists school management in cases that are reported.

“You will know that our sister department, social development, will always be available to assist us in the event. We want to make inroads into a family, whether it’s psycho-support or social workers that will then have to interact with the family and check on the complaint,” Mabona said.

Investigation into school response

When asked whether the department had records of Jayden-Lee reporting alleged abuse to his school, Mabona said they had only learned about the latest reports recently.

He confirmed that the department has begun investigating the Royal College, the school mentioned in connection with the case.

“We will then have to make sure that we understand what might have transpired, how was this matter attended to, and the department will normally intervene,” Mabona explained.

He emphasised that action must be taken once facts are established, noting that independent schools are licensed by the department to operate and must maintain conducive environments for teaching and student wellbeing.

Potential consequences for school not reporting Jayden-Lee’s abuse

Regarding potential consequences if it’s found that school staff failed to intervene after Jayden-Lee reported abuse, Mabona indicated that consequence management would follow, but stressed the need to wait for facts.

The department plans to understand from the school’s perspective what role it played in the matter before taking further action.

Speaking outside the Rooderport Magistrate’s Court on Monday, the Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo did not rule out the possibility of additional arrests in the ongoing investigation into Jayden-Lee’s murder.

