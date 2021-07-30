Education
Education
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
30 Jul 2021
10:26 am

‘Learnerd’: Maths-tutoring business continues to grow

Lerato Maimela

Learnerd has taken on nine tutors and has branched out from just tutoring mathematics, to tutoring other subjects such as physics and biology.

Founder of Learnerd, Letisha Singh. Picture: Instagram

Letisha Singh is making strides as a young entrepreneur.

This after hiring her ninth employee to assist her at Learnerd, the tutoring business she started two years ago to help primary- and high-school pupils sharpen their skills and achieve greater results with their academics.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur is a second-year student at the University of Pretoria, and is currently working towards obtaining a BCom statistics degree.

Learnerd was founded in 2019, after Singh developed an interest in tutoring primary- and high-school pupils in mathematics. After finding a student to tutor, she decided to offer her tutoring services in her spare time, as a hobby and as a part-time job.

Since then, the young entrepreneur has been on a winning streak, getting a number of parents who want her to assist their children with their academics.

When Letisha saw that she was taking on more than she could handle, she decided to hire employees who were her peers, and were also looking to make some money while they were focused on their studies. Singh also began to offer her tutoring services to tertiary students.

Learnerd now offers tutoring for a number of different subjects, such as:

  • Mathematics
  • Physical science
  • English
  • Afrikaans
  • Business studies
  • Biology

The company is made up of brilliant and goal-driven young tutors such as Gwen Havemann, who helps with mathematics, physics, Afrikaans and biology. Kevana Pillay helps with mathematics while Shannon Waday helps with mathematics and English. Neo Shuping helps with mathematics.

Chante Ford helps with mathematics, physics and English, while Megan Anderson tutors mathematics and physics. Tashic Maharaj helps with mathematics, English and information technology, and Jacques Roos assits with mathematics and physics.

There is also Dineo Kock and Prelija Naidoo with help with mathematic, Manishka Reddy who assists with mathematics and physics, as well as Gabriela Lourenco who tutors mathematics, business studies, biology and physics.

