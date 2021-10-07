Five classrooms burned down at MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Tshwane

Narissa Subramoney

Five mobile classrooms at MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane, burned down on Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

“The only people who suffer from these actions are the learners who will now be taught in overcrowded classrooms, while some will not have classrooms at all,” said DA shadow MEC for education in Gauteng, Khume Ramulifho.

Good evening @Lesufi MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve was on fire few hours ago. Can you please look into this. pic.twitter.com/JMKiWHCiB7 — Zakes Skommer (@zachariaskommer) October 6, 2021

This latest incident will undoubtedly put further pressure on the already constrained resources of the Gauteng department of education.

The DA believes political battles may be behind this latest incident.

“With current issues around the ANC’s candidate nomination process in the area, we cannot rule out the possibility of disgruntled community members allegedly being involved.

“We urge communities to safeguard and protect our schools as these are precious resources meant to improve the lives of children,” added Ramulifo.

The DA wants the South African Police Service (Saps) to urgently investigate the cause of the fire and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

This is not the first time MJ Mgidi Secondary School finds itself at the centre of controversy. In March last year, Twitter users called on Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to visit the school over alleged vandalism incidents.

@lesufi the vandalisation of the school MJ Mgidi secondary school at soshanguve block x is disturbing, I wonder what is wrong with the psych of the people there— Gulubejm (@rakgalakanej) March 31, 2020

