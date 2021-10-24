Gauteng education dept busy placing Grade 1, 8 pupils in schools

Narissa Subramoney

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is busy placing Grade one and Grade eight pupils in schools for the 2022 academic year. The department opened online admissions for Grades one and eight in public schools in September.

The admission process has since been closed, and officials are now working on placements.

“This part of the admissions process involves parents and guardians either receiving a placement offer via SMS or on the website.

“Learner placements officially commenced on 15 October 2021 and will continue until 30 November 2021,” said Gauteng education department MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

So far, 123,752 placement offers have been released to parents.

“Of these, 47,906 applicants have accepted the offers and have been placed,” said Lesufi.

Records show that 75,846 applicants received offers, but have not yet accepted them.

Parents who did not receive a placement offer via SMS need to check the admissions website for the status of their applications, and accept the offer (or offers) if available.

“Offers may be accepted provisionally, while further offers are awaited or accepted as final. Once an offer is accepted as final, no further offers will be made, stressed Lesufi.

Some parents who applied online on time and have not yet received an SMS are most likely to receive their offers by end of November, as the process is still ongoing.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] The GDE delivered an update on the province's state of readiness for the 2021 NSC Exams, which are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 & end on 6 December 2021. The GDE also gave an update on the progress of Online Learner Placements. @Lesufi (2/2) pic.twitter.com/uGX1qHzCCw— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 24, 2021

Overcrowding may be unavoidable as applications exceed capacity

“We have identified 10 high-pressure schools during the application period,” said the department in a statement.

They are as follows:

Inqayizivele Secondary School

Capacity: 340

Applications received: 1,916 Hoërskool Langenhoven

Capacity: 300

Applications received: 1,477 Parktown Boys High School

Capacity: 210

Applications received: 1,441 Hulwazi Secondary School

Capacity: 320

Applications received: 1,375 Jeppe High School For Boys

Capacity: 208

Applications received: 1,276 Sir Johan Adamson High School

Capacity: 280

Applications Received: 1,248 Lesiba Secondary School

Capacity: 350

Applications Received: 1,240 Hoërskool Jeugland

Capacity: 260

Applications Received: 1,154 Hoërskool President

Capacity: 450

Applications Received: 1,130 Eqinisweni Secondary School

Capacity: 370

Applications Received: 1,123

These schools will not be able to accommodate all applicants, but the department has urged parents not to panic, as it is working on a solution to accommodate all pupils.

“Our officials will work tirelessly to ensure that pupils are accommodated at alternative schools.”

The department promised to assist schools in high-pressure areas to build more classrooms to accommodate more learners for future admissions.

“For a mere fact that Inqayizivele Secondary in Tembisa, a township school, received the most number of applications is an indication that we have changed the landscape in the improvement of township education,” said Lesufi.

NOW READ: Online applications for the 2022 academic year open on Monday in Gauteng