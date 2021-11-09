With travel restrictions lifted, vaccinated, jobless youths can take a gap year

Citizen Reporter

Vaccinated unemployed youths can take a gap year as travel restrictions are lifted.

Over 11 million South Africans are now fully vaccinated, making them eligible to travel to at least 52 countries worldwide – without having to quarantine on arrival.

This presents an opportunity for high school pupils, and university students battling to get a foot in the door in the marketplace.

Opting to teach English as a foreign language in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and China not only offers young people an adventure, but it can be a way for them to begin their careers, earn money and live abroad.

“South Africa’s removal from the UK’s travel red list has signalled to other countries that it’s safe to accept locals through their borders for work and leisure purposes,” said director at the TEFL Academy, Tom Gibbons.

“For students who feel they’ve missed out on life due to lockdown restrictions, after being stuck in one place for almost two years, a gap year is a perfect opportunity for a post-Covid adventure,” said Gibbons.

TEFL is South Africa’s leading course provider of teaching English as a foreign language.

Local unemployment rates among SA’s young people are at an all-time high, and Gibbons believes that taking a gap year can help ease the transition from studying to working full time.

“English teachers working abroad learn transferable skills, such as time management, self-sufficiency, communication, and leadership – which can boost their employability and help them stand out from other candidates without work experience,” he said.

Spain, Cities all over the country : Teach English in Spain – January 2022 – No Fees https://t.co/KBnXeKeEh9 pic.twitter.com/qOjiaU9rY0— TEFL.com (@tefldotcom) November 9, 2021

To secure a job overseas, prospective teachers require the globally accepted TEFL qualification. But a university degree can give youth access to a wider variety of jobs in different countries. However, it is not a strict prerequisite to landing a role in your dream destination.

“Many countries in South America, including Brazil and Colombia, take on teachers without university degrees,” said Gibbons.

TEFL courses can typically be completed within four to six weeks on a full-time basis.

Gibbon says prospective students can take advantage of upcoming Black Friday deals, but they must also be cautious of scams.

He’s urging people to look for reviews and testimonials online as a verification tool that the company you’re purchasing from is legitimate before handing over your money.

The rise in the availability of online teaching jobs also lends itself to the digital nomad lifestyle.

“If you are looking for a more flexible schedule and freedom of movement, before settling into a full-time role, there is the option of teaching English online.

This can be done from anywhere in the world, provided you have a strong internet connection and a quiet place to teach in,” says Gibbons.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

