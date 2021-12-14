Reitumetse Makwea
14 Dec 2021
Education

Anger over proposal to allow alcohol sales at school fundraisers

Reitumetse Makwea

Parents and unions feel that pupils seeing teachers and parents drinking at school would set a bad example, even if it is done occasionally.

Picture: Neil McCartney
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and some parents are opposed to a proposal which could allow booze to be sold and drunk on school premises under certain conditions. They feel that even if alcohol is sold and consumed only at fund-raising events, seeing teachers and parents drinking at school would set a bad example for pupils. Amendments to the South African Schools Act were proposed recently by the department of basic education. Minister Angie Motshekga intends to introduce the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill 2021 to the National Assembly “shortly”. Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said while they...

